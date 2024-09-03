Fivio Foreign Boosts Trump At Rally, Xitter Mocks Him
Fivio Foreign Boosts Trump At Rally, Xitter Mocks Him Thoroughly
Fivio Foreign becomes the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential run, earning him online scorn. The Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is getting another (alleged) boost from the rap world, in the form of Fivio Foreign making an appearance at his latest rally. The “Off The Grid” artist was spotted hanging out with Trump at a meet-and-greet that took place after his campaign rally that took place in Johnstown, Pennsylvania last Friday (August 30). Fivio Foreign took it upon himself to add further proof with a photo of himself looking at his phone while Trump spoke in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Haters gon say it’s AI.”
The Brooklyn artist was present at the rally with reggaeton artists Justin Quiles and Anuel AA, who took the podium and endorsed Trump onstage. Fivio Foreign’s presence at the rally comes days after the release of “ONBOA47RD”, a song with fellow Trump supporter Kodak Black. The former president has been actively courting rappers to endorse him, with the assistance of former Fyre Fest founder Billy Macfarland in the hopes of gaining Black voting support in the November presidential election. Trump notably held a Bronx, New York rally with Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow in May, shortly before his conviction on fraud charges in the “hush money” case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were among 32 people named in a 140-count indictment late last year on charges that they were bankrolling the activities of two gangs. Waka Flocka Flame has also been vocal in his support of Trump over the past few months. While some lauded Fivio Foreign for his public support of Trump, many others blasted him online. “These big ole veneers must be affecting their brain…,” wrote one commenter on Instagram who used the tears of joy emoji and brain emojis. Another user on X, formerly Twitter by the name of StevenFrom NJ chimed in by writing: “Fivio is a scammer and Anuel will do anything for money so they are both perfect fits for Trump.” Check out more of the online reactions to Fivio Foreign’s Trump rally appearance below.
