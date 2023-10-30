Flavor Flav Belted Out National Anthem Ahead Of Bucks-Hawks Game, X Had Thoughts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Flavor Flav is known as the longstanding hype man as part of the legendary Hip-Hop collective Public Enemy, but he’s also an accomplished musician. Flavor Flav showed another side of his musical talents by singing the National Anthem ahead of an NBA game over the weekend that had X sharing thoughts.

Flavor Flav was invited to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks contest on Sunday (October 29), decked out in a Bucks jersey with the number 59 to note the year he was born.

How Flav did is a matter of personal opinion as some online found his performance to be emotional and spirited, while others compared the showing to the infamous Fergie and Carl Lewis National Anthem moments.

Flavor Flav, realizing that folks would have something to say, issued his own statement via X.

“The anthem was a long time bucket list item, that was fun!” Flav began in his reply on X.

He added, “I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

Salute to that.

As it stands, the Bucks lost against the Hawks at a score of 127-110 with new Bucks superstar Dame Lillard not having his best showing. The season is still young so the team is still working out the kinks.

Check out the reactions from X below.

—

Photo: Getty