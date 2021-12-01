HHW Gaming: Here’s How You Can Grab A Pair Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Sneakers In ‘Fortnite’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fortnite is teaming up with Jordan Brand once again to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey.

Wednesday (Dec.1), Epic Games announced its collaboration with Jordan Brand would continue with the arrival of new in-game content called the Jumpman Zone. Per a press release, Epic Games says the new content will “Bring more self-expression, player agency, and interactivity to Fortnite players worldwide” while celebrating the return of the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey sneakers.

Like other interactive experiences introduced to the insanely-popular game, the Jordan Jumpman Zone will see the arrival of a brand-new interactive experience in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. The mode is described as an experience “built by the Fortnite community in collaboration with the Jordan Brand team. It will feature six maps where players can participate in an epic scavenger hunt for Air Jordan XI Cool Grey artifacts, unlock Jumpman-inspired MVP areas, and complete Trickshot Challenges, all new to Fortnite Creative to create both innovative and authentic player experiences.”

Of course, there will be Jordan drip and cosmetics inspired by the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey available for your Fortnite avatar available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning today, beginning at 7 pm EST. Items include:

Hangtime Outfit (with Playmaker and MVP Outfit variants)

(with Playmaker and MVP Outfit variants) Swish Outfit (with Crossover and Downtown Outfit variants)

(with Crossover and Downtown Outfit variants) Air Jordan XI ‘Cool Grey’ Backbling

Dunk Emote

Oh, and of course, the sneakers will be available too, in the game, just to be clear. We can’t say the same when it comes to trying to get a pair in real life. That’s another struggle.

This latest collaboration between Fortnite and Jordan Brand follows the 2019 crossover event that allowed players to rock Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The game also saw LeBron James recently get in on the Fortnite action and saw his new signature sneaker make it into the game.

You can peep more photos from the Jumpman Zone in-game event in the gallery below.

Photos: Epic Games / Fortnite