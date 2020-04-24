Travis Scott’s Record-Breaking ‘Forntite’ Astronomical Event Gave Players Goosebumps

Even if you don’t play Fortnite, you can’t deny no one does in-game events better. Travis Scott’s Astronomical event solidified that notion.

Yesterday (Apr.23), Fortnite and Travis Scott’s Astronomical event kicked off its series of virtual concerts, and it was a massive success. The insanely-popular video game announced on its official Twitter account that 12.3 million concurrent players got their rage on during Scott’s event, which is an all-time record.

To put that in perspective, 12.3 million people logging in to see Travis Scott perform “live” in Fortnite is shy one million of Tokyo’s population.

That also doesn’t include the massive number of people who tuned in via streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube to watch the epicness go down.

HONESTLY TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS. AND I KNOW TIMES ARE WEIRD FOR US. BUT FOR ONE MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGE WHERE EVER YOU ARE IS AMAZING. LOVE U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!!! GANG 🌵 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 24, 2020

The previous record was Marshmello, who had an astounding 10.7 million virtual attendees.

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Also, to be noted, game designers put this all together while having to work from home due to coronavirus restrictions still being in place. To get an idea just how amazing it was, one Twitter user shared an entire set.

Millions of ragers were also more than likely logged in to hear Travis Scott’s new song, “The Scotts,” featuring his idol Kid Cudi.

Now, if you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, there will be encore events. Here is the remaining schedule:

Friday, April 24th, 10 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th, 12 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th, 11 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th, 6 PM ET

The reactions to the Astronomical event were overwhelmingly positive, you can peep all of them in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Fortnite / Epic Games