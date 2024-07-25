Subscribe
Fox Business Guest Says Kamala Harris Original “Hawk Tuah” Girl, Social Media Livid

Published on July 25, 2024
Alec Lace Huak Tuah

Source: YouTube / Fox News

A guest on the Fox Business Network called Vice President Kamala Harris the original “Hawk Tuah” girl, and social media expressed their disgust. The attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris since her bid to become the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate have ramped up and taken on more racist and sexist tones. A new example came from Alec Lace, who was a guest on
a panel on the Fox Business Network. During a segment on July 21 discussing Harris taking over as President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race, Lace stated: “And there’s the DEI Press Secretary telling you that the DEI Vice President is the future of the party here. So the future for the Democrats looks quite dim. Kamala Harris, she is the original Hawk Tuah girl — that’s the way she got where she is, and the party is going downhill if it’s in her hands.” 
Lace was comparing Vice President Harris to Hailey Welch, the 22-year-old woman who recently became a viral sensation for describing the spitting noise made while performing oral sex during a street interview. The comment drew only a mild rebuke from the host, Dagen McDowell who chuckled nervously and said, “That was harsh.” Lace has not appeared on the network since making the comments, but he has stood by them on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the conservative author asked his followers: “Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target?”  In a statement to TMZ, he doubled down, saying: “I’m more concerned with how the MSM has radicalized people with their dangerous rhetoric about President Donald Trump which almost got him killed.” The clip led many on social media to be highly outraged over Lace’s words, with many pointing out how he describes himself as a “father of four” and also mocking him for being someone desperate for attention. One X user wrote, “All of their daughters are watching.” Another user, Alexander Nazaryan, wrote about the ineffectiveness of the attack: “The problem with turning Kamala Harris into a meme is that memes don’t last, and they have a much more limited appeal than it might seem.”
Take a look at some of the responses to Lace’s comments below.

1. Jake Gagain

2. Ashton Pittman

3. Dlppgh

4. Billy Baldwin

5. Missed_3pointer

6. Michael Cleere

7. Mike Sarzo

8. Angry Staffer

