“From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID” [Album Review]
Saba and No ID’s collaboration on “From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID” brings together an intriguing blend of sharp lyricism and top-tier production. From the intro to the outro, this album flows smooth like butter. No ID’s left field beats really bring out the best in Saba’s introspective bars. Let’s break down some of the standout moments and thoughts on the project: The opener, “Every Painting Has a Price,” feels like a forgotten gem from Kanye’s Late Registration era. It’s a track that invokes nostalgia with a feel-good vibe, and BJ The Chicago Kid absolutely kills the hook, setting the tone for a project that’s both soulful and reflective. It’s the kind of song that makes you nod your head while taking in Saba’s layered bars. In “Breakdown,” Saba has a conversation with a woman, questioning what he needs her for. The production here is smooth and rich, really driving the narrative home. The track feels personal and thoughtful, with Saba’s introspection shining through as he breaks down his emotions and experiences. “Crash” features Kelly Rowland, but despite her powerful vocals, the track doesn’t leave a lasting impact. It feels forgettable compared to other moments on the album, not quite matching the energy or depth of the rest of the project. “Woes of the World” presents a simple but powerful message about the emotional toll of global struggles. The hook here is decent but doesn’t hit as hard as the verses, where Saba dives into the pain of seeing the world’s troubles. It’s the kind of track that resonates, even though the chorus could’ve been stronger. “Stop Playing With Me” is a short interlude that doesn’t do much to stand out but serves as a smooth transition into “West Bound Pt.4,” which has one of the best moments on the album. The way the two tracks flow into each other is impeccable, and Saba delivers a hard-hitting verse: “If you see someone always winning, he’s not gambling, he’s cheating.” This line alone shows how Saba’s confidence and introspection are on full display here. Overall, “From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID” is an album that showcases Saba’s growth as an artist while highlighting No ID’s unmatched production. It’s a well-rounded project that blends introspective lyricism with powerful beats, even if there are a few moments that don’t leave quite the same impact. Check out the ratings for each song and the overall score below.
1. Every Painting Has a Price – 8/10
2. Breakdown – 7.5/10
3. Crash – 5/10
4. Woes Of The World – 7.5/10
5. Stop Playing With Me – 5/10
6. West Bound Pt.4 – 8/10
7. head.rap – 8.5/10
8. Acts 1.5 – 7/10
9. Reciprocity – 6.5/10
10. Stomping – 6.5/10
11. Big Picture – 7.5/10
12. 30secchop – 6.5/10
13. How to Impress God – 7/10
14. She Called It – 5/10
15. a FEW songs – 6/10
16. "From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID" Overall Rating – 7/10
