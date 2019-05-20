The Starks Come Out On Top, ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Torn On The Finale

It’s finally over, the great game that began back in 2011 came to its “epic” conclusion with the least likely of the Stark children sitting on what used to be the Iron Throne. As you can imagine Game of Thrones fans were in their feelings once again after the series finale.

Last night if you had your money on Ayra delivering the final blow to Daenerys and Jon becoming King of the Seven Kingdoms you were dead wrong. Unless you read the leaks, and if you’re a true Throner you probably didn’t professional sitter and knower of all things Bran was chosen by the new power players in Westeros to lead the six kingdoms (Sansa requested Winterfell be independent) into a brighter future.

Westeros was left queenless after Jon Snow delivered the fatal blow to Daenerys after she went ham on King’s Landing while sharing one final incestuous kiss with his auntie/bae doing everyone an entire favor. Drogon, in one last act for his mom, broke the wheel and melted the Iron Throne before taking his master’s lifeless corpse and flying off to parts unknown.

The conclusion saw the Starks end up being on top with Jon Snow ending right back at Castle Black reuniting with Ghost, Tormund and the Wildlings as a member of the Night’s Watch, Ayra sailing west, Sansa becoming the Queen in the North and Bran the Broken ruling all of Westeros. It’s the happiest ending all fans of the Stark family was hoping for (including myself) but, of course, there are still some who were not satisfied the Stark arc and the series finale well the entire 8th and final season for that matter.

You can peep all the mixed reactions to Game of Thrones series finale below and let us know if the if this season hampered any excitement for the forthcoming spinoff shows.

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO