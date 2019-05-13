Daenerys Goes Mad & Scorched King’s Landing, Twitter Has Thoughts

Daenerys lived up to her Targaryen lineage in the worst way possible during last night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones. The Mother of Dragons went to full Targaryen on their asses turning the once vibrant King’s Landing into a pile of rubble and ash.

Varys tried to warn them, and for his troubles, he got incinerated and used as an example to anyone who even thinks of spreading her secret. Daenerys suffered so many losses on her quests to regain the Iron Throne and finally succumbed to paranoia and the crazy that runs in her family.

Whether you liked it or not, the writers went there sending Daeny the breaker of chains down to the path of madness like the last Targaryen who held the throne. On top of Daenerys and Drogon leveling King’s Landing and damn near killing everyone fans felt cheated they didn’t get to see Cersei catch a severe fade they thought they were promised. Instead, we got a more ironic and at the same time poetic death for Cersei, and her twin lover Jaimie who as far as we know were crushed under the Red Keep by the same castle she boasted would never fall.

As you can imagine GOT fans were Stark (pun intended) raving mad because of “lazy writing” and unsatisfying moments for characters. This Game of Thrones’ fan was very much satisfied, but hey I can’t speak for everyone else. One thing is definitely for sure, everyone will be tuned into season 8 final episode despite their complaints. You can hit the gallery for the hilarious commentary that was a direct result of the glorious mess that was episode 5.

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO / HBO