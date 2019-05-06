Coffee Is Coming: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Notice To-Go Coffee Cup, Memes Are Flourishing

It appears that even in the mythic land of Westeros, folks are going to get their java fix one way or another. In Sunday night’s (May 5) episode of Game of Thrones, it appears that the Mother of Dragons was enjoying a cup of joe from that famous place that got its start Seattle.

In a scene from “The Last Of The Starks,” Queen Dany is seen looking upon Jon Snow with utter contempt as Tormund and the Wildlings massive and crew rally around him to praise the alleged rightful king for his bravery and leadership. Perhaps it was meant to be an easter egg or a trick of the eye, but it looked like Dany has a hot cup of Starbucks joe on the table in front of her.

With the swiftness, Twitter fans are having a field day with the memes and we’ve got some of our favorites collected down below.

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Nick Gurrs (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

