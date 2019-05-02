CLOSE
Drake Shouted Out Arya Stark For Putting In That Work During Billboard Music Awards Speech

Now fans fear his support of the littlest Stark might have sealed her fate. Thanks Drake...

Game of Thrones s8 e3

Source: Helen Sloan/HBO / Helen Sloan/HBO

Looks like the King of The North is in fact a fan of HBO’s smash hit Game of Thrones.

This past Sunday night’s epic episode 3 had social media roaring with glee when Arya Stark put an end to the Night King’s evil reign of terror and last night Drake became the latest celebrity to big up the pint sized killer when he accepted one of his many trophy’s at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” Drizzy stated to the surprise of many.

Of course fellow Thronies approved of the message and took to social media to bask in the knowledge that Drake is in fact one of us.

Meanwhile other’s remember that Drake is notorious for cursing everyone he roots for and now they fear Arya will be the next to fall to the Drizzy juju.

Well, there’s still 3 episodes left and if we’ve learned anything from Game of Thrones it’s that none of your favorite characters are safe from death.

