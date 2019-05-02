Drake Shouted Out Arya Stark For Putting In That Work During Billboard Music Awards Speech

Looks like the King of The North is in fact a fan of HBO’s smash hit Game of Thrones.

This past Sunday night’s epic episode 3 had social media roaring with glee when Arya Stark put an end to the Night King’s evil reign of terror and last night Drake became the latest celebrity to big up the pint sized killer when he accepted one of his many trophy’s at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” Drizzy stated to the surprise of many.

Drake shouts out Arya Stark pic.twitter.com/r7qqNhZavi — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) May 2, 2019

Of course fellow Thronies approved of the message and took to social media to bask in the knowledge that Drake is in fact one of us.

gods’ plan, gods’ plan — HBO (@HBO) May 2, 2019

drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one — Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019

Drake's the real King in the North 👑 — Anudeep (@_anudroid) May 2, 2019

Meanwhile other’s remember that Drake is notorious for cursing everyone he roots for and now they fear Arya will be the next to fall to the Drizzy juju.

Oh no, Drake just cursed Arya. https://t.co/NPuvuex5eZ — Sean, from the internet (@theshow55) May 2, 2019

Well, there’s still 3 episodes left and if we’ve learned anything from Game of Thrones it’s that none of your favorite characters are safe from death.