Gang Starr Drops New ‘One Of The Best Yet’ LP, Hip-Hop Twitter Salutes The Foundation

Gang Starr made a triumphant return to the ears of the masses by way of their new album, One Of The Best Yet, marking the first time the group has released a project in some time. Using unearthed vocals from the late Keith “Guru” Elam, DJ Premier’s booming production and features from some of the game’s elite.

The last time Gang Starr dropped an album was in 2003 with The Ownerz, leading to an unfortunate split between the longtime friends that some attribute to the artist MC Solar. A stellar New York Times article from Paul Cantor details the making of One Of The Best Yet and how it nearly didn’t happen.

After a long and drawn-out legal fight between the Elam family, Premier, and Solar, Guru’s old verses were liberated and handed over with Preemo applying his guiding hand and delivering the duo’s seventh album, 16 years after their last and nine years after Guru’s passing.

At 16 tracks, the production is naturally on point and it’s refreshing to hear Guru’s monotone flow over classic boom-bap. Features are well-placed too with Q-Tip, M.O.P., Royce Da 5’9, Group Home, Jeru The Damaja, J. Cole, and the return of the “Militia” posse cut with Big Shug and Bumpy Knuckles on the standout track, “Take Flight.”

The reaction on Twitter to Gang Starr’s One Of The Best Yet has been positive as one can expect and we’ve captured those reactions below along with streams of the record for your listening pleasure.

Guru, Rest In Peace! Real G-A-N-G heads know what that means.

@gangstarr

ONE OF THE BEST YET!!!

OUT NOW!!!

WE GOT YOU GURU!!!

Gang Starr 4 LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/9cJIEGSkOy — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) November 1, 2019

Photo: Getty