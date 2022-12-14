Sticky Situation: GloRilla Says She Lets Her Man Drop Love Bullets On Her Food, Says It’s A Joke

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla is one of the biggest Hip-Hop stars at the moment and still riding high off the fame she achieved earlier in the year and the release of the Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. Making the podcast and interview rounds, the Memphis rapper shared a wild detail of how she, ahem, likes her food seasoned with her man’s “love bullets” but she claims it was all in the name of humor.

In a clip that has since gone viral, GloRilla sat down with the hosts of the Lip Service podcast where she made the utterance that she likes her man to release himself over her food before she dines. Considering she has songs like “Nut Quick” in her discography, it appears she’s well-versed on the subject.

With the clip going wide and making the rounds through Twitter, folks were flabbergasted by GloRilla’s kinky confession. However, it all looks like fun and games after the artist born Gloria Hallelujah Woods says she was just having a bit of fun with the sexually-charged quip she made. That said, we’re not into shaming kinks or private adult activities around here but that’s a wild thing to admit during a broadcast.

Now that we know that GloRilla was just joking around, the reactions to the initial video are basically moot. We’re still going to share some of the best ones we saw anyway just for yucks.

Keep scrolling for the video and reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty