HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Announces ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition,’ Gamers Just Want ‘GTA 6’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rockstar Games is taking its sweet time with Grand Theft Auto: VI and hopes this latest announcement will hold fans over, but that probably won’t be the case based on the reactions.

Friday (Oct.8), Rockstar Games finally confirmed its worst kept secret that it is dropping remastered or, as it calls it, “definitive editions” of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Rockstar Games dropped the news via its Twitter account, confirming rumors that have been floating for months, plus several leaks that revealed leaked logos, game achievements, and the game already receiving a rating in South Korea.

In the tweet thread that started with an announcement trailer, Rockstar Games wrote:

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III.

In addition to carving a new path for the open-world genre, Grand Theft Auto III established Grand Theft Auto as a cultural phenomenon, alongside its two subsequent — and equally legendary — entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Grand Theft Auto fans who have supported the games over the past two decades.

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The studio says the games “will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.” The updated games will be available PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher) sometime “later this year,” according to Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games will be removing existing versions of all three games from online game stores to make way for the updated versions.

While this news is exciting, it’s still not what gamers want to hear from Rockstar Games. They want to know what’s the deal with GTA VI.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to GTA V (which is also getting remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X) has trended on Twitter numerous times due to angry fans wanting to know some details on the game. Rockstar Games is notorious about keeping game details close to its vest, so don’t expect anything to leak about that game at all.

Rockstar Games probably hoped the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive would quiet the noise, but it only added to it.

You can peep the reactions, both good and bad to the game’s announcement in the gallery below.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty