Griselda Drops Shady Records Major Label Debut WWCD, Twitter Ready To Hit The Block

Griselda Records has carved a significant mark in the Hip-Hop landscape with their gritty approach and street themes all delivered with measurable description and skill. Some wondered if the beats of Daringer, and the lyrics of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher would found a place in the Shady Records wheelhouse, and their new major-label debut WWCD answers those questions and more.

WWCD covers familiar ground but this time, the production from Beat Butcha and Daringer almost sounds more polished than in times past but still retains the haunting quality that makes the distinct Griselda sound. Features are kept to a minimum with Westside, Conway and Benny dominating the microphone duties with features from Eminem on the previously released “Bang” which gets a remix and 50 Cent shows up for “City On The Map.”

As Black Friday madness continues to sweep the streets, fans on Twitter have been praising the Boys from Buffalo for their major-label debut. Check out the reactions to WWCD below.

—

