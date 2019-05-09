CLOSE
BOOM BOOM BOOM: Westside Gunn Announces Proper Shady Records Debut, 2 Other Projects

Along with the whole crew, Westside and Benny The Butcher will also drop projects this summer.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Griselda Records is home to one of the most potent Hip-Hop collectives in the game, and their grind paid off after signing with Eminem’s Shady Records. Westside Gunn took to social media to not only announce the gang’s proper Shady Records debut, but two other projects.

Continuing with his FLYGOD series, Gunn will drop his latest, FLYGOD is an Awesome GOD, this June alongside Benny The Butcher’s Plugs I Met. But what should get fans excited is the long-awaited group project, WWCD, which also will roll out this summer. No word yet if Conway The Machine’s Shady Records project is coming soon, although he had a busy 2018 with a pair of well-received projects.

