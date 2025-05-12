Halle Berry Teases Mother's Day Sex To Promote Intimacy Gel
Halle Berry Reveals Her Mother’s Day Ended With Sex In Clever Plug For Intimacy Gel, Social Media Thinks Van Hunt Is One Lucky Guy
Halle Berry had herself a wonderful Mother’s Day, and she wanted the entire world to know, in a clever way, to plug her intimacy gel. In a clip shared on her Instagram account, Berry shared a video featuring herself and her boo, singer Van Hunt, snuggled up together in bed very much letting us know that her Mother’s Day will end with some bedroom gymnastics. The X-Men star is very giddy in bed as she talks about her upcoming pound session, while Hunt is very eager to get to smashing. Who can blame him? It’s Halle Berry, and we are talking about it here. The social media-savvy actress’s impromptu video was also a clever way to promote her intimacy gel, Let’s Spin. Now available in a convenient travel size, she brought it with her on her trip to Cannes, France. Berry reveals they are about to use the product, and Hunt, understandably, is very excited. The clip ends with Berry wishing everyone a happy Mother’s Day while “spinning.” The actress has been the talk of social media thanks to her very revealing custom LaQuan Smith dress, which she wore to the Met Gala and left little to the imagination, especially in the lower region.
Social Media Hilariously Reacts To Halle Berry’s VideoAs expected, social media had plenty to say about Berry’s video, all hilarious takes. “oh look at me I’m van hunt. I made the classic song “down here in hell with you”. I got a great grey beard. I’m about to rock jordan the call center operator’s wig off. f*** you,” Desus, formerly of the comedic duo Desus & Mero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another post on X read, “Did not expect to end my day with Halle Berry telling the world she’s gonna get put through the mattress on this app.” How can you not love Halle Berry? You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
