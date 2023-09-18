Halle Berry Says Drake Didn’t Get Her Permission For “Slime You Out” Cover Art

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Drake and his team have some explaining to do. Halle Berry claims that he did not receive permission to use her image for the “Slime You Out” cover art.

As spotted on Blavity Champagne Papi has left the actress very disappointed with the launch of his latest musical offering. Last week he announced his newest single featuring SZA via Instagram. The creative features the Oscar winning actress getting green slime being dumped on her at the 2012 Kid’s Choice Awards. Two days later Halle took to her Instagram with a post that seemingly was directed at Drake; it read “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!”

Naturally, the post prompted her fans to ask if this post was directed at the “Started From The Bottom” rapper to which she responded “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !” Halle Berry went on to add that Drake’s people did reach out and but she respectfully declined. “He did have his people call my people call my people and I said NO. I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway ! You see…that is the disrespect. Not cool !”

“Slime You Out” is the first single to his forthcoming album For All The Dogs. The new LP is now slated for an October 6 release date. Drake has yet to respond to Halle’s claims.

