'Hamiltion' Cancels Kennedy Center Shows After Trump Takeover
‘Hamilton’ Musical Tells Kennedy Center Kick Rocks After Donald Trump’s Hostile Takeover, MAGA Loyalists Are BIG MAD
Felon 47 named himself chairman. The musical Hamilton telling the Kennedy Center to kick rocks is the latest punch to the gut since Trump decided to take over. The show was supposed to run from March 3 and April 26, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Things have been going downhill for the once prestigious institution after the mass firings rocked the Kennedy Center. Artists like Issa Rae canceled her upcoming sold-out show, and other notable names like screenwriter Shonda Rhimes cut ties with the Kennedy Center to protest Trump. Trump’s reasoning for the takeover, he doesn’t want “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA.” Riiiigggghhhttt.Donald Trump and his fellow MAGA Republicans are BIG MAD they won’t get to enjoy the hit musical Hamilton after the folks behind it said it wants nothing to do with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after
Hamilton’s Creator & Producer Respond To Trump’s Takeover of The Kennedy CenterRegarding the decision, Hamilton’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller didn’t mince their words and kept it real. In an interview with the New York Times, Miranda said Hamilton won’t be coming to the Kennedy Center because he didn’t want anything to do with the “Trump Kennedy Center.” “This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it. The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it,” Miranda said. In a statement, Steller added that the show will not be coming to the Kennedy Center because of the “purge” of the cultural center’s staff, adding that it wasn’t an action against the current Trump administration, but against “partisan policies” following the MAGA takeover. “The recent purge by the Trump administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents. Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center,” Steller said.
The Trumpers Are MADAs expected, Donald Trump’s supporters, including, Richard Grenell, the interim executive director of the Kennedy Center are S A L T Y about Lin-Manuel and co saying no Hamilton for you. Using his angry MAGA fingers, the Trumper wrote on X: “Let’s be clear on the facts. Seller and Lin-Manuel Miranda first went to The New York Times before they came to the Kennedy Center with their announcement that they can’t be in the same room with Republicans. This is a publicity stunt that will backfire. The arts are for everyone—not just for the people who Lin likes and agrees with. The American people need to know that Lin-Manuel Miranda is intolerant of people who don’t agree with him politically. It’s clear he and Seller don’t want Republicans going to their shows. Americans see you, Lin.” Awwwww, you mad Grenell? You can see more reactions below while enjoying a big cup of MAGA tears to sip on.
LOL, now it's "woke"
Tears
Awwww, you mad?
