GOP Tap Dance Artist Herschel Walker Delivered Goofy China Climate Change Argument

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest campaign run despite the heavy endorsement from GOP darlings. The former NFL player was on the trail over the weekend and delivered an eyebrow-raising comment on China and air pollution in a now-viral video that puts another ding in Walker’s armor.

Herschel Walker was in Hall County, Ga., and over the weekend, journalist Stephen Fowler captured a video of the senatorial candidate fumble through an explanation of air pollution, the Green New Deal, and climate change in general.

“Since we don’t control the air our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up,” Walker is seen saying on the video.

Adding to Walker’s woes as he takes on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock was the recent revelation that he had fathered three other children aside from his adult son, Christian Walker, and reportedly lied to his campaign staff about having other children. With glowing endorsements from former President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, Walker was seemingly being positioned to take back Georgia’s senate seat, a point of contention held over from the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Even with the mistakes Walker made, polls are still forecasting a narrow race. Democrats, already holding a thin majority, can’t afford to drop the seat and Walker is essentially handing the seat to them with his recent actions.

Check out the reactions to Herschel Walker, U.S. Senate candidate, and climate change expert, below.

