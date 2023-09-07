HHW Gaming: First Trailer For ‘UFC 5’ Arrives, EA Sports Promises It Will Be The Most Realistic MMA Experience Outside The Octagon

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

UFC 5 is coming and is aiming to be EA Sports’ best combat sports video game since Fight Night Champion.

Thursday, September 7, EA Sports dropped the first trailer for UFC 5 featuring UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is the cover athlete for the deluxe edition of the game, and Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who cover the standard edition.

The Frostbite Engine Is Entering The Octagon

When UFC 5 arrives, it will be the first game in the MMA video game franchise to be powered by EA’s Frostbite Engine. It will introduce the all-new Real Impact System that the developer says will make the game “the definitive MMA experience with authentic gameplay and graphics maximized for modern consoles.”

EA claims the Frostbite Engine will “enhance” the realism in the game thanks to high-speed 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation.

“UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite’s power and technology,” said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 5’s Lead Producer. “From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters,strand-based hair, and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience.”

“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood, and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon,” said Volkanovski. “Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.

The Real Impact System will allow players to experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as your fighter’s attributes realistically deteriorate throughout a fight.

Thanks to 64,000 possible facial damage combinations, players can feel the power behind each blow. The new fluid physics and particle systems elevate how blood and sweat are shed in the Octagon.

Other Features Coming To UFC 5

Along with a new engine and the Real Impact System, other features coming to UFC 5 include:

Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.

Doctor’s Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor’s inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor’s stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.

New Strikes and Hit Reactions: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters and professional kickboxers and more coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches, and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts-moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.

Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini-games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.

Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5’s launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters that capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.

Pre-Order Bonuses

EA Sports UFC 5 Standard Edition arrives on October 27 for PS5, Xbox Series S | X. The Deluxe Edition of the game arrives on October 24 for those who pre-order the game, plus grants you access to Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Pedor Emilanenko as playable characters.

