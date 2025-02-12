Our Hands-On Recap Of The Upcoming PGA Tour 2K25 Title
HHW Gaming: PGA Tour 2K25 Transports Players To The Golf Course With Stunning Realism
PGA Tour 2K25 will be released later this month and the folks at HB Studios and 2K Games were kind enough to invite HHW Gaming to try out the full game and capture our first impressions. PGA 2K25‘s customizable features and stellar golf mechanics will transport players to the course via stunning realism. HHW Gaming was invited with other media to attend the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open in sunny Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 3 to get close and personal with 2K Games’ latest sports simulation title. click here. — Photo: HB Studios/2K GamesThe PGA Tour 2K video game series was first developed as The Golf Club series by HB Studios, and aligned with the PGA Tour for an official rendering of real courses which culminated in The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour title. In 2021, the title was changed to PGA Tour 2K21 and garnered high marks among gamers and publications alike. That was succeeded by PGA Tour 2K23, a game we loved at HHW Gaming, which also featured golf legend Tiger Woods as the cover athlete. Before our time with the game, we had the pleasure of speaking with PGA Tour golfers, the charming Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, both of whom join the aforementioned Woods as this year’s PGA Tour 2K cover athletes. Homa and Fitzpatrick both had time with the game and shared their thoughts about what players can expect. “We played nine holes of this course we’re standing at now (TPC Scottsdale) and it’s super accurate, even down to the tee markers and greens,” Homa said after we asked him about the game’s look and feel. “The HB Studios guys know what they’re doing and really captured the course for what it truly is.” Fitzpatrick added, “I need more time with the game, obviously, and I don’t have a favorite course just yet but the team did an excellent job in getting things right down to the clubs, outfits, and greens.” As we mentioned above, PGA Tour 2K23 was a top title for us when it dropped in 2022, and we noticed improvements right away during our time with PGA Tour 2K25. After an informative training section that gets gamers familiar with the controls, we launched into the MyPlayer mode and swung for the cup. The 3-Click system that made its debut with the previous title returns but instead, we opted to use the Swing Stick feature which was seamless, easy to grasp, and immediately satisfying once you connect your club with the ball. Admittedly, we spent the bulk of our time in the training module and other sections of the game like the Top Golf Las Vegas course. With gamers facing an increasing barrage of first-person shooters, roguelikes, and sprawling open-world adventures, PGA Tour 2K25 felt like a reprieve of sorts. Given the rise of the so-called “cozy” gaming trend, this title might not exactly qualify as such but there is something to be said about hitting the virtual course, examining the layout of famous locales like the Pebble Beach Golf Links, and even the arcade-like fun of Top Golf being added to the mix that does make one slow down and appreciate the moment. Even if you’re not an avid golf fan or know little about the sport, the always-present help tab gently nudges players in the right direction and never scolds you for not being the digital embodiment of Tiger Woods. The play mechanics are seamless and the player models are vast and versatile. In the future, HHW Gaming will provide a full review of PGA Tour 2K25 but we can confirm right now that this is another feather in the cap already for HB Studios and 2K Games. PGA Tour 2K25 is slated for a Feb. 21 early access release, with the wider release happening on Feb. 28. To learn more about the game, including pre-orders and a playable demo, please
