HHW Gaming: ‘Valorant’ Pro Sinaatra’s Return To Competition Met With Criticism

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay “Sinatraa” Won, who was dubbed the “LeBron James” of the Overwatch League and is now a pro Valorant player, is back after being suspended following being accused of sexual assault.

Sinatraa took to Twitter to announce his return to competitive play on Tuesday (Apr.12). In a tweet, the former Overwatch League MVP wrote, “It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week.”

Last year, the famous e-sports star got his controller clipped by his Valorant team, the Sentinals, who slapped him with a six-month suspension due to sexual assault allegations and failure to cooperate with the investigation. Sinatraa is currently a free agent but expressed his desire to return to the Los Angeles Sentinals, and it’s looking like that will be the case. According to Dot Esports and Upcomer, Sinatraa could replace Jared “zombs” Gitlin, who has been noticeably absent from Sentinals.

*Trigger warning*

Sinatraa was accused by his ex-girlfriend of sexual assault a year ago. She details the abuse she endured during their nine-month-long relationship. She even shared an audio file of Sinatraa continuing to have sex with her despite telling him no multiple times. The Sentinals acted swiftly, suspending him after the news broke in March 2021. Two months later Riot Games suspended him for six months after conducting its own investigation for “failing to fully cooperate.”

The news of his return was met with some excitement from NRG pro streamers Flexinja and hazed. That’s where the love ends because many are not happy about his return as the allegations still hover over his head.

“sinatraa‘s entire situation makes me so sick. the amount of PUBLIC SUPPORT ppl in the valorant scene have shown him is disgusting. ppl acted like unless they see a full video of cleo’s sa, she’s lying. as if she didn’t say pursuing the investigation was making her suicidal,” one Twitter user wrote.

She’s not alone. You can peep more reactions to Sinatraa’s return in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez