Gaming

Hideo Kojima Delivers A 9-Minute Look At ‘Death Stranding 2 On The Beach’ & Announces New Game ‘Physint’

Published on January 31, 2024

PlayStation’s first State of Play broadcast arrived, and there were bangers announced that we can look forward to playing on the PS5 consoles.

The presentation was roughly 40 minutes long and had surprises, but Hideo Kojima stole the show.

Death Stranding 2 is no longer a worker title. It has an official name, Death Stranding 2 On The Beach. In typical Kojima fashion, we got a 9-minute plus trailer. Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges returns and will face a new threat in Drawbridge, plus the BTs due to the Death Stranding.

Sam comes face to face with a character voiced by Troy Baker to cap off the trailer, who returns from the beach holding a guitar that shoots out electricity and doubles as a sword.

It’s the most Kojima game ever, featuring some other strange touches that could come from the mind that gave us the Metal Gear video franchise.

The game doesn’t arrive till 2025, but thankfully, that will give you enough time to play Death Stranding: Director’s Cut in the time being on either your Apple devices or PlayStation consoles.

A New Tactical Action-Espionage Game From Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima blew our minds with his project OD coming to Xbox, but it doesn’t mean his relationship with PlayStation is over. To cap off the State of Play, Kojima announced that Physint is coming to PlayStation and will be a new tactical action-espionage game called Physint.

Kojima says the new game will blur the lines between video games and film.

We have no idea what this game is, but consider us very excited. Watch the announcement below, and hit the gallery for more screenshots from Death Stranding 2 On The Beach.

