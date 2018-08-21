2018 MTV Video Music Awards , Cardi B , nicki minaj

Hip-Hop’s Presence At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Was Undeniable

If you tuned in to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last night, it wasn’t long before you realized you were in for a show. Of course there were a few moments during which we unanimously scratched our heads at the audacity of white America, but Hip-Hop was clearly in the building—thank Jesus—representing for the culture from start to finish.

Below, check out Cardi B, DJ Khaled and family, Migos, Nicki Minaj and more as they flicked it up. Some nailed it, but there were definitely more than a few fashion fails…per usual.

 

 

1. Teyana Taylor showed off her abs.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Tyga was in a lot of denim.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Migos, minus Takeoff. Can they get any icier?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. Chloe and Halle Bailey looked like angels.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Mr. and Mrs. Davis.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Reality star and aspiring rapper DreamDoll was all smiles.

Dream Doll at the 2018 VMAs Source:Splash News

7. Ashanti was a goddess.

Ashanti at the 2018 VMAs Source:Splash News

8. Fabolous came through with the calm fit.

Fabolous at the 2018 VMAs Source:Splash News

9. Dej Loaf wore a puzzling outfit.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. 21 Savage and Post Malone bro’ed it up.

21 Savage and Post Malone at the 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

11. Lenny Kravitz did his thing.

Lenny Kravitz at the 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

12. Special shoutout to Amber Rose, who was outchea…

Amber Rose at the 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

13. Travis Scott kept it modest.

Travis Scott at the 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

14. Another special shoutout to Blac Chyna, who wore this.

Blac Chyna at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

15. DJ Khaled, Asahd, and Nicole Tuck were the cutest.

DJ Khaled Asahd & Nicole Tuck at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

16. Jennifer Lopez looked amazing, per usual.

Jennifer Lopez at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

17. Nicki Minaj stunned.

Nicki Minaj at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

18. SZA was in the building.

SZA at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

19. Iggy Azalea wore this.

Iggy Azalea at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News

20. Cardi B’s snapback was too real.

Cardi B at 2018 MTV VMAs Source:Splash News
