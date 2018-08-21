Hip-Hop’s Presence At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Was Undeniable

If you tuned in to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last night, it wasn’t long before you realized you were in for a show. Of course there were a few moments during which we unanimously scratched our heads at the audacity of white America, but Hip-Hop was clearly in the building—thank Jesus—representing for the culture from start to finish.
Below, check out Cardi B, DJ Khaled and family, Migos, Nicki Minaj and more as they flicked it up. Some nailed it, but there were definitely more than a few fashion fails…per usual.
1. Teyana Taylor showed off her abs.
Source:Getty
2. Tyga was in a lot of denim.
Source:Getty
3. Migos, minus Takeoff. Can they get any icier?
Source:Getty
4. Chloe and Halle Bailey looked like angels.
Source:Getty
5. Mr. and Mrs. Davis.
Source:Getty
6. Reality star and aspiring rapper DreamDoll was all smiles.
Source:Splash News
7. Ashanti was a goddess.
Source:Splash News
8. Fabolous came through with the calm fit.
Source:Splash News
9. Dej Loaf wore a puzzling outfit.
Source:Getty
10. 21 Savage and Post Malone bro’ed it up.
Source:Splash News
11. Lenny Kravitz did his thing.
Source:Splash News
12. Special shoutout to Amber Rose, who was outchea…
Source:Splash News
13. Travis Scott kept it modest.
Source:Splash News
14. Another special shoutout to Blac Chyna, who wore this.
Source:Splash News
15. DJ Khaled, Asahd, and Nicole Tuck were the cutest.