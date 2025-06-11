Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis

✕

Ananda Lewis, the well-known former MTV VJ and talk show host, has passed away at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by her sister, and once it broke, the Hip-Hop community was frozen. Many artists and entertainers had been interviewed by Ananda over the years, and many built strong friendships with her, making her loss even more heartbreaking.

The California native graduated from Howard University in 1995. She first gained attention as the host of BET’s Teen Summit, where she spoke on serious issues affecting young people. Her talent and presence soon led her to MTV, where she became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She hosted popular shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone, and her smart, down-to-earth style made her stand out.

In 2001, she launched The Ananda Lewis Show, a daytime talk show that ran for one season. She later worked on other TV projects, including TLC’s While You Were Out. Ananda revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2020. She fought bravely and shared her journey with honesty. Her voice, impact, and spirit will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.