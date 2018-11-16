Hip-Hop Twitter Reacts To Sudden Death of Kim Porter, Mother Of Diddy’s Children

Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs and mother of three of his children, passed away suddenly today (Nov. 15). Twitter has been overwhelmed with reaction since the tragic news broke.

Porter was just 47-years-old and her cause of death is pure speculation at this time. Twitter has reacted with sadness to her passing and support for those she has left behind.

Diddy and Porter’s children are twin girls, Jessie James and D’Lila, and a son, Christian. The Bad Boy mogul also raised her son Quincy, from a previous relationship with R&B crooner Al B. Sure!, as his own.

Check out the most poignant reactions to her untimely death in the gallery. Prayers all the way up.

—

Photo: WENN