Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Cardi B & More Rock Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert [Photos]

Nothing says hello summer in NYC more than Hot 97’s annual mega concert Summer Jam. The show always gives loyal attendees a perfect mix of Hip-Hop, Reggae, R&B, and now Afrobeat. What set this year apart from other iterations of the concert is that the ladies ran the show for the most part.

Before the action picked up on the main stage inside the Metlife Arena, fans were treated to a sample sized showing featuring acts that are bubbling right now. Nicole Bus whos “C.R.E.A.M” sampled single “You” has folks ears right kicked things off followed by energetic performances from one half of the City Girls, Yung Miami, Melii, “Thotiana” crafter Blueface, G4 Boyz who brought Pardison Fontaine to perform his Cardi B assisted single “Backin’ It Up” with Trippie Red closing out the Festival Stage.

Once fans made it inside the stadium, Hot 97’s Megan Rite kicked things off with a medley featuring three of the hottest ladies in the music game right now with Kash Doll, Megan Thee Stallion and Melii who came through from the festival stage with a quick outfit change. While the opening to the show was lit, we kinda wished they allowed Meg to give her Hotties a bit more but when “Big Ole Freak” rang off the stadium shook. So there will be no doubt she will be back as a Summer Jam act in the future.

Brooklyn’s own Casanova who rocked the Summer Jam stage for the first time in his career put on for his borough making the most of his moment. He made to use the time to reflect reminding the crowd he went from sneaking in the building to actually performing on the stage. He shared his time with his SJ moment with Afro B, his daughter, and girlfriend Jazzy.

Afrobeats star Davido followed Casanova to help deliver a different vibe but then the energy went right back up with A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Rich Da Kid who had the crowd rocking with their hits. Following them, it was time for the heavy hitters to come in shut it down. Meek Mill brought his usual flavor we have come to love from him with his high energy raps and even let Fab rock the stage with him to perform his track “Uptown Vibes off his album Championships.

After that, it was time for Quality Control Music’s mini-takeover of the tri-state area concert. The Migos got things started belting all of their hits. They even showed some love to their fellow labelmate Yung Miami and let her rock during their set. Love was also definitely in the air with Quavo bringing out his boo Saweetie and allowing to her get some shine on the Summer Jam stage.

It was clear everyone there to see Cardi B, and she did not disappoint. After a brief rain delay that saw the whole stadium evacuated, not only did she perform her hits including her latest single “Press” she brought out Yung Miami again and the world’s hottest act Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform “Old Town Road” remix. They could have closed out the show on that note, but we still had Tory Lanez, for the most part, put on a pretty decent show but Cardi’s spectacle was a tough act to follow.

It was another solid show for Hot 97, with the ladies definitely having a moment. You can hit the gallery below to check out all the photos from the night.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/ iOne Digital