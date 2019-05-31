Lil Nas X Blessed Elementary School Fans With A Surprise Performance

Whether you’re a fan or not there’s not denying that Lil Nas X is one of the biggest names in the music game today thanks to his surprise country hit “Old Town Road,” and while hardcore country racists resent his newfound fame, the culture more than welcomes this newly born star’s shine.

Recently the Atlanta, GA artist surprised some elementary school children at Mayfield Heights in Ohio with a performance that they’ll soon not forget. The country wheels went into motion last week when Lander Elementary’s principal, Felecia Evans, tweeted an video of her students vibing something ridiculous to X’s “Old Town Road” after a school talent show.

I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating…together!! #LanderLove🐾💚 @LanderElem @LilNasX 💃🏽🤠 pic.twitter.com/pzS1id79mu — Felecia Evans (@EduLeadingLady) May 23, 2019

Apparently this was enough to inspire LNX to get on his horse and trot on down (or up?) to Ohio and put some memorable smile on their young faces.

After tweeting that the kids wanted “a free show,” Evans DM’d Lil Nas and got the plan rolling saving X’s performance for the very end of the end-of-year school magic show. Talk about pulling a rabbit out the hat.

Check out the video and tweets of Lil Nas X’s “biggest” show of his life and let us know your thoughts.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

This boi is just doing the damn orange justice pic.twitter.com/1czZjfPTc8 — ♊RukoDraws♊ (@DoomedSpace) May 30, 2019

—

Photo: Getty