Wrangler’s Lil Nas X Collection Has Racist Country Fans In Their Feelings

Page Six is reporting that Wrangler is facing heavy criticism from some of their long time supporters because the brand has chosen to partner with the “Old Town Road” performer. The Greensboro, North Carolina based company recently announced that they have joined the Georgia native’s wave since he name dropped them in his hit ditty. An informal boycott is now brewing online.

Country music fans boycott Wrangler Jeans over Lil Nas X partnership – Wrangler announced the new campaign on Instagram prompting some brand backlash: https://t.co/XLO70emgHx #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/PxZTd4Sh4b — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) May 23, 2019

Several users on Twitters expressed their disappointment about the denim manufacturer using a Black man’s swag to peddle their wears. One handle stated Wrangler “Went from cowboys to rappers,” and another theorized that “This is how you lose customers,”.

WRANGLER JUST PARTNERED WITH LIL NAS X AND THE RACIST ARE MAD GO BUY UP ALL THE WRANGLER LIL NAS X COLLAB JEANS YOU CAN PEOPLE SUPPORT DIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/gwH2G7dULj — tyler (@tylerujhazy) May 21, 2019

The hate is especially alarming since most of the backlash is coming from White consumers. Wrangler responded to tweets saying “We appreciate your feedback. Since 1947 we’ve offered jeans for a variety of wearers and wearing occasions. Our western heritage and offering quality product for all wearers will always be the very heart of our brand”.

This is not the first time “Old Town Road” has caused the good old boy community to be in their feelings. When the song originally started to catch momentum it was promptly removed from the Billboard Hot Country chart. In response to the exclusion Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on the song and propelled it to even bigger heights. In turn Nas X purchased him a new car as a thank you.

