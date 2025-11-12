Subscribe
House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

Published on November 12, 2025

House members on both sides of the aisle unleashed a bombshell set of emails and documents from Jeffrey Epstein, signaling a ramping up of the efforts to investigate the findings for wider wrongdoing. While some observers believe the documents could be damaging to President Donald Trump, the alleged friend of the late Epstein, he shrugged off the moment as a “smear.”

 

The House Oversight Committee, comprised of members of both major parties, released a small number of emails on Wednesday (November 12) that suggested Trump and Epstein were more aligned with each other opposite of what he had expressed in recent times.

The release of the documents comes as Rep. Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in after weeks of assumed stalling by House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep the crucial 218th vote to move the petition to unveil the files from going forward.

Trump took to his Truth Social to decry the House Democrats’ release of the files, calling the entire affair a “hoax” in his missive.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects, Trump wrote. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

White House Press Secretary also issued a statment to NPR, saying, These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Speaker Johnson says that a House vote on releasing the full scope of all the Epstein files will take place next week.

More than 20,000 documents were revealed by the committee, and news outlets are still combing through the massive stash. With our own examination of the files and additional reports that develop, we’ll update this post or provide new angles as needed.

Jeffrey Epstein POLITICS president donald trump
