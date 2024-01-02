Ice Spice Blesses Fans With Set Of Birthday Thirst Traps, X Reacts

Ice Spice is officially 24-years-old and to celebrate her birthday the bombshell from the Bronx gave her fans exactly what you’d expect from her: thirst traps.
On the first day of 2024, Ice Spice celebrated her 24th year on this planet and gave herself a birthday gift by giving her fans healthy amount of booty pics to salivate over. Writing “hbd 2 me” in the caption, the “Munch” rapper sent her followers into a frenzy by posting a few pics of her flaunting what her mama gave her and continuing to solidify herself as one of the sexiest artists in the rap game today.
With her fans both thirsting and wishing her a happy birthday in the comments section, it seems like Ice Spice knows how to get the kind of attention she wants and is unapologetic about it. That’s why we love her.
Check out the thirst traps and reactions below and take to the comments section to let us know if you’re looking to Ice Spice’s debut album which is rumored to drop sometime in 2024.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7. iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 – ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,performance,smiling,three quarter length,georgia – us state,jingle ball,bestpix,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,state farm arena – atlanta,2023,ice spice
