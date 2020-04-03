Iconic Singer Bill Withers Has Passed Away, Twitter Reacts

The legendary Bill Withers has passed away. He was 81.

Today (April 4) the iconic Soul singer’s family announced that he died on Monday, March 30 in Los Angeles due to heart complications.

Despite a relatively brief career in the 1970’s, Withers’ buttery smooth voice was known for a multitude of hits, but a few of the most notable are surely “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Just The Two Of Us.” And of course the 3-time Grammy winners “Ain’t No Sunshine” is a certified classic.

The aforementioned songs, and others in his discography, have been sampled copiously by Hip-Hop producers throughout the years—Smif-N-Wessun’s “Wrekonize Remix” is but one example.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Rest in powerful peace Bill Withers.

Check out some of the condolences rolling in at the loss of a legend—including Alchemist and Chance The Rapper—below.