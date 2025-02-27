One Of Ne-Yo's Lovers Gets His Eyes Tattooed on Her Forearm
Ink’s Dry: One Of Ne-Yo’s Lovers Gets His Eyes Tattooed on Her Forearm
Ne-Yo and one of his many girlfriends are going viral again, this time about tattoos. The R&B legend’s boo recently shared a pic on Instagram where she got Ne-Yo’s eyes inked on her forearm, captioning it “Daddy…”—talk about love on display! It’s a bold, intimate gesture, showing just how deep their connection runs. Getting your partner’s eyes tattooed on you is no small thing, and it’s clear she’s all in. This isn’t the first time Ne-Yo has had one of his lovers get their love permanent with ink. Last December, another young lady posted a photo holding hands, both showing off matching emoji tattoos. They got a face with hearts, a lock and key, the 100 emoji, folded hands, and the infinity symbol. They called it their “half sleeve,” which really brings their bond to life in a creative way. For Ne-Yo and his girl (or girls) tattoos are more than just body art—they’re a statement. It’s like another love language for some people and that language is etched into their skin. Whether it’s his eyes or the emoji sleeve, these tattoos are a permanent reminder of the love and loyalty they share. It’s all about making their connection last forever, one inked symbol at a time. Ne-Yo has been making headlines lately due to his open polyamorous relationship, currently juggling four lovers and expressing his openness to adding more. This unconventional love life has sparked a lot of conversation, with fans and critics alike debating his approach to love and relationships.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash