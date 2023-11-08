Ne-Yo ft. Fabolous “Link Up Remix,” Jim Jones & Dyce Peso ft. Melii “Don Julio” & More | Daily Visuals 11.7.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been hella long since Ne-Yo was topping the charts with his numerous R&B hits. Although he’s not the star he was back in the mid 2000’s, the man still got the skills to pay some bills and he’s here to remind everyone of that fact.

Linking up with Fabolous for his black-and-white visuals to “Link Up Remix,” Ne-Yo and Fab gets stylish with the black leather and iced out chains while some exotic young women bounce to the beat and entice viewers with some seductive sequences.

Back in NY, Jim Jones and Dyce Peso seem to be living their best lives and in their Melii assisted visuals to “Don Julio,” the two rappers hit the streets in their flashiest attire while flaunting enough ice to make the city feel a bit more chillier than it already is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lady London and Jeremih, Tierra Whack, and more.

NE-YO FT. FABOLOUS – “LINK UP REMIX”

JIM JONES & DYCE PESO FT. MELII – “DON JULIO”

LADY LONDON & JEREMIH – “DO SOMETHING”

TIERRA WHACK – “CHANEL PIT”

SADA JAMES – “WATERFALL”

757 BA – “GO GET IT”

SWELLY – “PRETTY GIRLS”

ARTIKAL – “MORE GUM”