Subscribe
Close
News

3 Peat: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Expecting Another Baby

3 Peat: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Expecting Another Baby

Published on May 6, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are preparing to expand their family once again. The superstar couple revealed they’re expecting their third child.
The announcement came subtly but unmistakably when Rihanna arrived at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, turning heads with a striking look that prominently displayed her baby bump. Though she chose not to speak with reporters, her radiant appearance said it all.  Rocky, who served as a co-chair for the star-studded evening, confirmed the news during a brief moment on the red carpet. “It’s time to show the people what we’ve been working on,” he joked, clearly thrilled about their growing family. He continued, “We’re happy, and it’s nice to feel all the love coming our way.”

Related Stories

The pair, already parents to two young children, have often spoken publicly about their admiration and affection for one another. Rihanna has praised Rocky’s natural ability as a father, calling it one of the most attractive things about him. “It’s a different kind of love,” she previously shared. “Our kids adore him. I’m just in the background — he’s the star of the show when it comes to parenting.” Rocky, too, has expressed deep appreciation for Rihanna, especially the way they balance demanding careers with family life. Speaking to Billboard, he noted, “She’s the perfect partner. We make time for each other no matter how crazy our schedules get.” Their announcement has sparked celebration across the internet, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing excitement. As Rihanna continues to blend motherhood with her signature style and presence, and Rocky beams with pride, the couple is once again redefining what it means to grow a modern, loving family in the spotlight.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

ASAP Rocky Rihanna

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close