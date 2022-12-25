Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s 1st Signature Sneaker

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

It wasn’t a matter of if but when NBA superstar Ja Morant would get his own signature sneakers. On December 25, Nike unveiled the high-flying guard’s namesake Nike Ja 1.

At a mere 23 years old, Nike is touting Morant as the brand’s first Gen Z athlete with a signature shoe.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” said Scott Munson, Nike ‘s VP of Global Men’s Basketball, in a statement. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court.”

The Nike Ja 1 surely features all the latest basketball tech you would expect to serve the elite athlete, but Nike won’t be revealing said details until 2023. For now, for now we’ll have to make due with these pics and Morant will debut his new shoe during his Memphis Grizzlies’ Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Nike, the low top kicks are a homage to Morant’s “dynamic precision and determined approach to the game” As for its logo, it features a “JA” above chevron which represents his “verticality, speed and sharpness.”

Keep that price point close to $100 and we have an easy best seller. More pics in the gallery.