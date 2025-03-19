Jackie Robinson Called DEI Hire By Department Of Defense
Jackie Robinson Disrespected By The Department Of Defense, X Is Disgusted
Jackie Robinson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, who also happened to break the color barrier in the MLB in 1947. Another fact is that he served in the military (more on that interesting tale later), but yet the Department of Defense recently deemed it necessary to remove his story from its website. On Wednesday, March 19, the disrespect was noted by various news outlets and Robinson’s name has since been trending on social media. Nevertheless, the Department of Defense is blaming the headass move on wokeness and DEI.
This is where we remind you that when such terms are floated out haphazardly in 2025, it’s just a proxy for the N-word. Robinson was drafted (and didn’t dodge) to serve in World War II in 1942. However, he was court-martialed for refusing to sit in the rear of a segregated Army bus, but he was eventually honorably discharged in 1944. Oh yeah, during his trial, he was acquitted by an all-white jury. He served his country, period. But clearly being a Black man was too much for the Department of Defense (DOD). ESPN reached out to the DOD for an explanation and promptly got the MAGA talking point, white supremacy-friendly word salad run around. “DEI is dead at the Defense Department,” read part of the statement from Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot. “Discriminatory Equity Ideology is a form of Woke cultural Marxism that has no place in our military.” For the record DEI—read: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion—has nothing to do with detailing the military service of an icon like Jackie Robinson. They just don’t want to big any Black people under any circumstances. Since the backlash, Robinson’s page returned to the DOD’s website. But we won’t forget. Social media is going in on the latest tomfoolery, quickly noting that even the new URL has “DEI.” Someone, please tell Chuck Schumer this is only going to keep happening unless you put up a fight. Respectfully. See the reactions in the gallery.
