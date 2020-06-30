Jadakiss Easily Dispatches Fabolous During #VERZUZ Battle, Gets Hilariously Hammered In The Process

Freddy VS. Jason collaborators Fabolous and Jadakiss went head to head in the latest VERZUZ battle, and folks got lit…literally.

Two of New York’s best in the Hip-Hop went toe-to-toe tonight. VERZUZ events are billed as “battles,” but honestly, it’s more of an appreciation of the contributions each artist has made to the culture throughout their storied careers. Both Fab and Jada have left their mark in the game and own a sh*t load of hits to make their cases as to why they are gate holders in the industry.

BUT if we gonna keep it a buck about this installment of VERZUZ, it honestly really wasn’t that close with Jadakiss blowing Fabolous out the studio with a well thought out playlist of his hit records. Meanwhile, Fab just let DJ Boof control what songs to counter with, and it didn’t work in his favor.

During the event which just happens to have an alcohol sponsor, shoutout to Diddy and Ciroc; even though they were drinking D’ussé, the artist literally got L I T as the night went on the now Apple Music streamed event. Fab was super nice in the beginning, but it didn’t take too long for Jada to surpass him in the visibly drunk department, which added extra entertainment to the night while the artists exchanged hit records.

Unlike the earlier installment of VERZUZ that featured an annoyingly intoxicated Sean Garrett, this VERZUZ battle was way more entertaining with a super lit Jadakiss drunkenly expressing his love for Fab while introing his records. Twitter definitely enjoyed Jada’s drunk shenanigans, especially when he revealed that he was the pen behind Diddy’s “Victory” verse.

So Jadakiss had to let the world now he wrote Diddy's Victory verse. pic.twitter.com/k0bO53tOtc — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) June 30, 2020

Talk yo sh*t Jada.

You can peep all of the hilarious reactions to the Jadakiss VS. Fabolous VERZUZ battle below.

