James Earl Jones Passes Away At 93
Deadline confirms, via his reps, that Jones passed away on Monday morning (Sept. 9) at his Dutchess County, NY, home. Jones famously voiced the infamous villain Darth Vader in the Star Wars films and was always acclaimed for his numerous film and theater roles. But arguably for Hip-Hop heads, one of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).winner’s more beloved portrayals is that of King Jaffe Joffer, the father of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem character in Coming To America, a role he reprised in Coming 2 America. And of course, he is also the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King.The iconic film legend James Earl Jones has passed. He was 93. It’s a sad day in the world, the universe and a galaxy far away.
As soon as news of the legend’s passing became known, tributes to his greatness began pouring in over social media. We assembled some of the reactions—and some of his greatest scenes—in the gallery below. Rest in power James Earl Jones. This story is developing.
