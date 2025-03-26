MAGA Republicans Are BIG Mad Jasmine Crockett Referred To Greg Abbott As “Hot Wheels,” X Reminds Them of Their Blatant Hypocrisy

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jasmine Crockett Defends Her Use of “Hot Wheels”

Social Media Is Siding With Jasmine Crockett

Stop with the performative outrage MAGA. You’re not offended by

Jasmine

Crockett

calling Greg Abbott, Governor Hot Wheels. You had no issues with voting in a rapist, racist, habitual liar and felon into the presidency. I thought y’all liked it when people tell it like it is?,” one user on X wrote.

let

Jasmine

Crockett

calling Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” distract you from his desire to take healthcare away from Texas women & children. Don’t let that distract you from how his state is 41st in education.”