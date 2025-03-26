Jasmine Crockett Defends Calling Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels"
MAGA Republicans Are BIG Mad Jasmine Crockett Referred To Greg Abbott As “Hot Wheels,” X Reminds Them of Their Blatant Hypocrisy
Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues to get under the skin of MAGA Republicans. The snowflakes are now BIG MAD after the Texas congresswoman referred to Governor Greg Abbott as “Hot Wheels.” X was quick to remind them of their blatant hypocrisy. Republicans are clutching their pearls and pounding their fists on their desks in anger after Jasmine Crockett referred to Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “hot wheels.” Their bellyaching comes as they were loudly silent as Elon Musk referred to a user on his platform as a “chickensh*t “R” word” as well as other people he disagrees with. Republicans also didn’t seem to care when the leader of their party, Donald Trump, mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a disability. Fox News reports that one Republican, Rep. Randy Weber, plans to introduce a resolution to censure Crockett. “Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible,” Weber said to the news outlet.
Jasmine Crockett Defends Her Use of “Hot Wheels”Crockett has responded to the “outrage” and defended her use of the term. “I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged,” Crockett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She continued, “Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.” Crockett also shared a link to a story about Abbott spending $148 million bussing migrants to other parts of the country.
Social Media Is Siding With Jasmine CrockettJasmine Crockett can also count on social media to have her back as they are pointing out the hypocrisy and many instances of Republicans resorting to name-calling, racist remarks, and other egregious behavior. “Stop with the performative outrage MAGA. You’re not offended by Jasmine Crockett calling Greg Abbott, Governor Hot Wheels. You had no issues with voting in a rapist, racist, habitual liar and felon into the presidency. I thought y’all liked it when people tell it like it is?,” one user on X wrote. Another user on X wrote, “Don’t let Jasmine Crockett calling Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” distract you from his desire to take healthcare away from Texas women & children. Don’t let that distract you from how his state is 41st in education.” We here at HHW and iOne Digital don’t rock with ableists. Still, in this case, we see the jig with Republicans, especially the same group of Republicans who have referred to Crockett as “ghetto” and “loud.” We are currently whitewashing the country by getting rid of DEI. Just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash