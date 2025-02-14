Jay-Z & Sean "Diddy" Combs Rape Lawsuit Dismissed, X Reacts
Jay-Z & Sean “Diddy” Combs Rape Lawsuit Dismissed, X Reacts
A lawsuit filed by Jane Doe represented by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee against Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging rape and assault has been dismissed. Jay-Z, via his Roc Nation outfit, issued a statement after the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice. As seen on Variety, the lawsuit, filed Friday (Feb. 14) by Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis on behalf of Jane Doe, was reviewed by the outlet in full. As the outlet notes, a portion of the dismissal stated that the new filing, “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice.” In essence, this case cannot be entered again as it stands currently. A statement was posted on Roc Nation’s social media pages. We’ve shared a portion below: Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. Jane Doe initially filed the claim last October against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that when she was 13 in the year 2000, the record label mogul raped her during a MTV Music Video Awards afterparty. In December of 2024, Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit. Jay-Z immediately addressed the lawsuit in a series of public statements and legal maneuvers, aiming much of his vitriol toward Buzbee and calling the claims against him an elaborate scheme to pilfer money out of him. On X, formerly Twitter, fans are reacting to the news and Jay-Z’s statements. No word yet has emerged from Diddy’s camp. Keep scrolling to see the reactions on X. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10. ?
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash