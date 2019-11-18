Jay-Z Raised $6 Million At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala [Photos]

Jay-Z might’ve once again run afoul of the culture by criticizing Colin Kaepernick’s handling of his Saturday workout for NFL teams, but the living Hip-Hop legend continues to do good for those in need and this past weekend was no different.
On Saturday night (Nov. 16) Jay-Z threw a one-night only charity event for the Shawn Carter Foundation and was able to raise $6 million thanks to a star-studded guest list that attended the gala and donated their time and money.
Complex is reporting that entertainment heavyweights such as Tyler Perry, Meek Mill and even Robert Kraft made their way to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida for the intimate one-time affair. Headlined by an exclusive performance by Alicia Keys, attendees were also treated to a high stakes game of blackjack hosted by Hova himself with a $100K buy-in and a $500K jackpot. Word is technology entrepreneur Marcelo Claure beat out Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to walk away with the half-a-mil purse. Had Jay won you know it would’ve looked too suspect to everyone in attendance. Just saying.
As for the $6 million raised at the event, proceeds will be going to the Shawn Carter Foundation which Jay founded with his mother, Gloria Carter, back in 2003. The foundation provides low-income students with scholarships, college workshops, and the opportunity to study abroad.
Love him or hate him, Jay out here trying to do what he can with what he has. Can’t be mad at that.
Check out photos from the night of opulence, for a good cause, below.
