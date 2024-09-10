Subscribe
JD Vance Gets Weirder & Racist, Attacks Haitians By Claiming They’re Eating Pets

Published on September 10, 2024
Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance Delivers Remarks On The U.S. Mexico Border JD Vance, the candidate for Vice President of the United States and Donald Trump’s running mate, gets a little weirder and racist after making an explosive claim. JD Vance shared a baseless rumor that Haitians converging in an Ohio town are taking pets from homes and eating them. On Monday (September 9), JD Vance took to X to share a video of him appearing on the CNBC network and used the caption field to attack Vice President Kamala Harris and her position on immigration.
“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” Vance wrote. He added, “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Springfield, Ohio has become ground zero for an ongoing debate about immigration laws in the country and part of Trump and Vance’s strategy to highlight any perceived weaknesses in Vice President Harris’ plans to protect the border. Trump has been running his campaign from the standpoint of bringing the country back from ruin without mentioning his showing in the White House and handling of several policy matters he is now aiming attacks at the Harris and Gov. Tim Walz presidential campaigns. Melanie D’Arrigo, the Executive Director of The Campaign for NY Health organization, shared a reply on X debunking the rumor spread by Vance and others who shared those sentiments across social media. In the reply D’Arrigo’s reply caption read as follows: • No local police reports of pets being stolen • Man mentioning the ducks is a local podcaster promoting his mayoral bid • Photo *taken in Columbus* of the guy holding the duck isn’t an immigrant • Woman arrested for eating a cat isn’t an immigrant There have been several reports from major outlets regarding the Haitian immigrants in Ohio in recent times, including NPR and the New York Times. On X, users are shooting down JD Vance and his racist and xenophobic remarks regarding the Haitians in Springfield. Those replies can be viewed below. — Photo: Getty

