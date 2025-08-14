Jeanine Wino Pirro Clowned For Celebrating About Man Charged With A Felony For Chucking His Subway Sandwich At A Border Agent

A man was charged with felony assault after chucking his Subway sandwich at a federal officer, and current US Attorney for DC, Jeanine Pirro, thinks it’s hilarious.

The man in question, whom Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed, was an employee at the Department of Justice and was fired after throwing his sandwich at a US Customs and Border Protection agent who is now patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C. after Donald Trump ordered an “increased presence” of federal law enforcement officials.

The incident, while isolated, is just a sample of the outrage from residents not happy to see federal agents, including National Guardsmen, patrolling the streets based on a false narrative being pushed by Trump that crime is out of control after a DOGE employee named “Big Balls” was assaulted while trying to stop a carjacking.

“I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER,” Bondi wrote in a post on X, formely Twitter.

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” she added.

“You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

Jeanine Pirro Made Light of The Moment, X Clowned Her

Former Fox News host Jeanine Wino Pirro dropped a ridiculously stupid video joking and celebrating the man’s arrest.

Folks on X have been clowing Pirro, who looked and sounded drunk in the video talking about the incident.

“But the January 6ers killed cops and they’re free? Give me a f***ing break,” one person wrote on the social media platform.

Another post read, “Subway may not be the healthiest food out there but it doesn’t rise to the level of “assault with a deadly weapon.” Also, Pirro is an alcoholic who needs treatment.”

Sighs, it hasn’t even been a year into this absurd administration.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

