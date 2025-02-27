Jeff Bezos Slammed On X For WP's Opinion Section Revamp
Washington Post Opinion Section Lead Editor Bounces After Jeff Bezos Announces Revamp, X Is Tossing Their Subscriptions
Jeff Bezos continues to find ways to capitulate to Donald Trump, out of fear Orange Mussolini won’t bully him. Freedom of the press was under attack during the first Trump presidency. Now, for the unfortunate second term, Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, is helping silence voices that may offer dissenting views against Felon 47. Spotted on Variety, Bezos announced he is making more changes to the Washington Post, revamping the opinion section. He claims it will now focus on “support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” Whatever that means.
According to a ridiculously long post the billionaire shared on his personal X account, he offered David Shipley, the now former Washington Post editorial opinion page editor, “the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.” Bezos continued, “After careful consideration, David decided to step away.” As such, “We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.” The Blue Origin founder who purchased the Washington Post in 2013 added that the opinion section will still “cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.” Shipley acknowledged his time with the Washington Post had ended in an email sent to his now former colleagues obtained by the New York Times. “It is with both sadness and gratitude that I write to let you know that I have decided to leave The Post. This is a conclusion I reached after reflection on how I can best move forward in the profession I love,” Shipley said.
Social Media Is Not Feeling The DecisionAs expected, Bezos’ decision is not sitting well with folks. Jeff Stein, the Post’s chief economics reporter, slammed Bezos’ move in a post on X: “Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today — makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there. I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know.” Another post on X read, “Who do you think you are, Jeff? The American people–workers, consumers, and everyday citizens–are the reason you became a billionaire. And now, instead of using your platform to support a fair and balanced discourse, you’re turning The Washington Post into a mouthpiece for policies that make the rich even richer while undermining workers’ rights, economic fairness, and government protections that keep corporate greed in check.” Welp. Jeff Bezos deserves all the smoke since he wants to kiss Trump’s ring. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
