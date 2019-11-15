Jhené Aiko Drops New “None Of Your Concern” Song Featuring Big Sean, R&B Twitter Wants More Twenty88

Jhené Aiko just blessed the masses with more music, and reuniting with a past love for the second time this year has turned some heads. The California singer just dropped a new single “None Of Your Concern” and R&B Twitter has their lighters effectively raised but wants a sequel to another favored project of hers as the track features ex-boyfriend, Big Sean.

Some might recall that Aiko and Sean dropped the acclaimed Twenty88 project in 2016. With the couple breaking up, it all but seemed as if the pairing of the two would never happen again but “None Of Your Concern” and Sean’s “Single Again” track, also featuring Aiko, from earlier this year has alleviated those concerns.

The song also has a video to go along with the track and fans are clamoring for more. We’ve got the reactions to “None Of Your Concern” below.

Check out the single by following this link or check out the video below.

Photo: Getty