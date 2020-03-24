Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?

Joel Embiid is doing his party during the Coronavirus Pandemic, donating money for COVID-19 medical aid and to Sixers staffers not getting paid during these tumultuous times. However, a number of people are wondering if the star player is opening his wallets, what’s the team owner doing?
As for Embiid, he’s donating $500,000 for medical COVID-19 relief, and is pitching in for team staff who have to take a pay cut.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 76er’s employees are getting squeezed to take a 20% pay cut due to the NBA’s suspension.
