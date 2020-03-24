Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?

Joel Embiid is doing his party during the Coronavirus Pandemic, donating money for COVID-19 medical aid and to Sixers staffers not getting paid during these tumultuous times. However, a number of people are wondering if the star player is opening his wallets, what’s the team owner doing?

76ers star Joel Embiid says he is donating $500,000 to coronavirus relief and helping team workers who are temporarily reducing their salary during pandemic. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2020

As for Embiid, he’s donating $500,000 for medical COVID-19 relief, and is pitching in for team staff who have to take a pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 76er’s employees are getting squeezed to take a 20% pay cut due to the NBA’s suspension.

Members of Sixers coaching staff and front office on contracts have until Thursday to agree to 20 percent salary reduction, sources tell ESPN. Among many so far, there's apprehension on committing to giving back money — especially with uncertainty surrounding employment futures. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2020