Jokers Wild: Joaquin Phoenix ‘JOKER’ Teaser Trailer Has Comic Book Twitter In Its Feelings

The first teaser trailer for the Joaquin Phoenix-starring JOKER film is here, and Twitter is in its feelings. The clip sees the iconic Batman villain putting on a happy face, and it looks legit promising.

Off the rip, we’re sold off the strength of Zazie Beats and Omar Tyree of Atlanta fame both having roles in this flick. Hopefully, they don’t take L’s like the usual Black people in the movies cliche of yesteryear, though.

No need to bring up Heath Ledger or Jared Leto, let Joaquin Phoenix cook. And if you’re beefing about this Joker being too dark, then you’re just not ever familiar with the character, at all.

So many questions, the ultimately probably won’t be answered until the Todd Phillips-directed movie’s release on October 4. Check out Twitter’s best reactions to the teaser trailer below.