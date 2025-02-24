Joy Reid Loses Evening Show Admid Massive MSNBC Lineup Shakeup, X Salutes Her For Always Keeping It Real

Related Stories Michael Steele Blasts “Useless” Merrick Garland For Delays In Trump Investigation

While fighting back tears, Reid talked about her shows canceling during a

on Sunday’s edition of the

where she doubled down on her work and topics like Trump, Black Lives Matter, and Gaza that “she went hard on.”

Per Mediate:

Joy Reid will host her final show on MSNBC this week, and many folks are understandably BIG MAD about that. Joy Reid has lost her evening news show as part of a lineup shakeup at MSNBC spearheaded by Rebecca Kutler, the network’s new president. Sources familiar with the matter tell CNN that Kutler plans to replace The ReidOut, which has been on the air at 7 pm since 2020, with co-hosts from The Weekend: Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele , and Alicia Menendez.The Weekend has recently enjoyed success with a 35% increase in viewership during its 8 am time slot on Saturday and Sunday. Before landing The ReidOut, Reid hosted a weekend show, AM Joy, from 2016 to 2020.Mediate reports that over 10,000 people joined the call.

Where I land is that the moment that I’ve– of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues–.

Whether it was the Black Lives Matter issues of a young baby or a mom or dad that was killed, or when we opened up people’s eyes to the fact that Asian Americans were being targeted and not just Black folks.

That– or went hard for immigrants who’ve done nothing but come to this country like my parents did and try to make a life and defended them.

Or whether we’ve talked about what the president is doing that is subversive to the Constitution, that is injurious to our liberty, you know, defending books that people find inconvenient, you know, that Nikole Hannah-Jones put into our spirit that we need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country.

Whether it’s talking about any of these issues and, yes, whether it’s talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have a right to object, to have a right to object to little babies being bombed.

And and where I come down on that is I’m not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those those things because those things are of God.

Joy Reid Was Not The Only Anchor Affected

Social Media Reacts

I owe the television part of my career to

Joy

Reid

, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her. And *that’s* why she’s gone. They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that

Joy

Yes, Reid’s MSNBC cameras are turning off, but we are sure the haters will never silence her voice.