Joy Reid Loses Evening Show Admid Massive MSNBC Lineup Shakeup, X Salutes Her For Always Keeping It Real

Joy Reid Out At MSNBC, X Gives The Anchor Her Flowers
Per Mediate:
Where I land is that the moment that I’ve– of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues–.
Whether it was the Black Lives Matter issues of a young baby or a mom or dad that was killed, or when we opened up people’s eyes to the fact that Asian Americans were being targeted and not just Black folks.
That– or went hard for immigrants who’ve done nothing but come to this country like my parents did and try to make a life and defended them.
Or whether we’ve talked about what the president is doing that is subversive to the Constitution, that is injurious to our liberty, you know, defending books that people find inconvenient, you know, that Nikole Hannah-Jones put into our spirit that we need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country.
Whether it’s talking about any of these issues and, yes, whether it’s talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have a right to object, to have a right to object to little babies being bombed.
And and where I come down on that is I’m not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those those things because those things are of God.
Joy Reid Was Not The Only Anchor AffectedReid’s show wasn’t the only casualty. The Daily Beast reports that anchors Jonathan Capehart, Katie Phang, and Ayman Mohyeldin are also losing their shows. According to the website, Capehart and Mohyeldin will host separate editions of The Weekend at 7 am and 6 pm Phang will stay on as a legal correspondent but will no longer have an anchor slot. Miami-based anchor José Díaz-Balart is also losing his show, but he will stay as a weekend host of NBC’s Nightly News.
Social Media ReactsReactions to Reid’s apparent “firing” aren’t sitting well with folks. Some are even calling Kuttler’s plans racist, mainly because everyone involved in the shakeup is people of color. Others are using the moment to give Joy Reid her flowers and providing them a platform to give their thoughts on the political climate when other networks didn’t. “I owe the television part of my career to Joy Reid, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her. And *that’s* why she’s gone. They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable,” Ellie Mystal wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Yes, Reid’s MSNBC cameras are turning off, but we are sure the haters will never silence her voice. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
