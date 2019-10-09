JT Of City Girls Out Of Prison, Drops New Single “JT First Day Out” & Twitter Reacts

JT, born Jatavia Johnson, of the City Girls is finally out of prison. Per hot rapper protocol, the duo dropped a new song called “JT First Day Out.”

Yesterday (Oct 8), her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, announced her release on Instagram, while putting fans on notice.

“YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME! ❤️🎈🥰 @thegirljt TONIGHT @ 10PM,” was the caption of a photo of the new singles cover.

JT had her own message on the ‘Gram, too. “BITCH IM RIGHT ON TIME FOR THE SEASON CHANGE💧#firstdayout #jtfree,” she wrote.

Peep the Twitter reactions to JT getting her freedom back and listen to the Twysted Genius-produced “JT First Day Out” below.